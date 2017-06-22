$1000 Minute Thursday June 22nd

1. What day of the week is it

Thursday

2. Canada’s official national sport is not hockey, what is it?

Lacrosse

3. Disney’s Frozen is being made into a Broadway musical, what is the name of the snowman in Frozen

Olaf

4. Yesterday was international selfie day what is a selfie

When you take a picture of yourself



5. Which hashtag are we encouraging you to use this summer to win ten thousand dollars

#Koolsummerselfie

6. In the nursery rhyme “Jack be nimble” what did Jack jump over

A candle stick

7. Hockey Night in Simcoe County is on August 10th this year, what venue is this charity game held at

Barrie Molson Centre / BMC

8. Which American State has the nickname of the Aloha State

Hawaii



9. Spell Aloha backwards

A H O L A

10. Andrew is having 4 friends over, if he makes 3 sandwiches for everyone how many sandwiches will he make

15 (12 for his friends + 3 for him)