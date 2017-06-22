Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday June 22nd

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What day of the week is it
Thursday

 

2. Canada’s official national sport is not hockey, what is it?
Lacrosse

 

3. Disney’s Frozen is being made into a Broadway musical, what is the name of the snowman in Frozen
Olaf

 

4. Yesterday was international selfie day what is a selfie
When you take a picture of yourself

 

 
5. Which hashtag are we encouraging you to use this summer to win ten thousand dollars
#Koolsummerselfie

 

6. In the nursery rhyme “Jack be nimble” what did Jack jump over
A candle stick

 

7. Hockey Night in Simcoe County is on August 10th this year, what venue is this charity game held at
Barrie Molson Centre / BMC

 

8. Which American State has the nickname of the Aloha State
Hawaii

 
9. Spell Aloha backwards
A H O L A

 

10. Andrew is having 4 friends over, if he makes 3 sandwiches for everyone how many sandwiches will he make
15 (12 for his friends + 3 for him)

