$1000 Minute Thursday, June 29th

1. How many days are there in July

31



2. Guacamole’s primary ingredient is avocado, spell guacamole

G U A C A M O L E



3. What animal is on both the company Roots logo and the Canadian nickel

Beaver

4. The Baycats play tonight, True or False going into tonight’s game they are still un-defeated this season

True



5. What is the only base you cannot steal in baseball

1st base

6. On a 24-hour clock, what time would 7:05 pm show as

19:05

7. Muskoka Plunge and Soaring Timber are the newest attractions at which amusement park?

Canadas Wonderland

8. Tim Hortons has brought back which popular contest for Canada’s 150

Roll Up the Rim

9. Robert Downey Jr is playing which character in the upcoming Spiderman Homecoming Movie

Tony Stark

10. Canada is turning 150; The Canadian Flag turned 52 this year. What year was it founded

1965