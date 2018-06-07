$1000 Minute Thursday, June 7th

1) NAME the latest singer from Toronto who was on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment.

(Shawn Mendes)

2) What does one hundred and 21 divided by 11 equal?

(11)

3) Which team won Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night? The Cavaliers or the Warriors?

Warriors!

4) NAME the character Jared Leto played in ‘Suicide Squad’ that will be getting his own spin-off movie.

(The Joker)

5) What rainbow decorated event is happening this weekend at Heritage Park?

(Barrie PRIDE)

6) Deep Dish, Margarita, Hawaiian are all types of WHAT kind of food?

(Pizza)

7) Bradley Cooper and Lada Gaga are starring together in a remake of THIS movie.

(A Star Is Born)

8) What is the currency of Germany?

(Euro)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: The fortune cookie was invented in the US.

(TRUE)

10) SPELL: Dilemma.

(D-I-L-E-M-M-A)