$1000 Minute Thursday June 8th

1. In a tennis match what is another term for the score of zero

Love

2. Sing the first two lines of our national anthem

O Canada, Our Home and Native Land

3. When reciting the alphabet what would be the 3rd vowel you would come to

I

4. What is the date of father’s day this year

Sunday June 18th

5. Game 5 goes tonight in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals; which team leads the series

Neither; they are tied at 2 games a piece

6. There are many words that often get misspelled, spell misspelled

M I S S P E L L E D

7. Season 5 of which popular prison themed Netflix series goes tomorrow

Orange is the New Black

8. Graduation season is upon many right now, how many letters in total are in the word graduation

10

9. What do you call the student that speaks to the graduating class Spell

Valedictorian

10. Shelby is planning a birthday party, there are 18 kids in her class. She invited all of them but only one third can make it. How many cannot attend.

12