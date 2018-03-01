$1000 Minute Thursday, March 1st
1. Yesterday people wore what colour as an initiative to end bullying?
Answer: Pink
2. Saturday the TFC face the Columbus Crew. What does TFC stand for?
Answer: Toronto Football Club
3. Dallas Green and Sarah Harmer will pay tribute to what Canadian legend at the Juno’s?
Answer: Gord Downie
4. What is the bachelor’s name on this season of the Bachelor?
Answer: Arie
5. T/F Justin Bieber’s middle name is Drew?
Answer: True
6. What classic movie released in 1939 features the line” lions and tigers and bears oh my”?
Answer: Wizard of Oz
7. How many years ago was 1939?
Answer: 79
8. Spell “phenomenon”
9. What is the name of trees that never lose their leaves?
Answer: Evergreen
10. The Oscars take place this Sunday. Who won the best picture last year?
Answer: Moonlight