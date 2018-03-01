$1000 Minute Thursday, March 1st

1. Yesterday people wore what colour as an initiative to end bullying?

Answer: Pink



2. Saturday the TFC face the Columbus Crew. What does TFC stand for?

Answer: Toronto Football Club



3. Dallas Green and Sarah Harmer will pay tribute to what Canadian legend at the Juno’s?

Answer: Gord Downie



4. What is the bachelor’s name on this season of the Bachelor?

Answer: Arie



5. T/F Justin Bieber’s middle name is Drew?

Answer: True



6. What classic movie released in 1939 features the line” lions and tigers and bears oh my”?

Answer: Wizard of Oz



7. How many years ago was 1939?

Answer: 79



8. Spell “phenomenon”



9. What is the name of trees that never lose their leaves?

Answer: Evergreen



10. The Oscars take place this Sunday. Who won the best picture last year?

Answer: Moonlight