$1000 Minute Thursday March 23rd
1. What fictional city does Batman protect
Gotham City
2. Which Disney movie was the address P. Sherman 42 Wallaby Way Sydney used in?
Finding Nemo
3. What Country is Sydney located in
Australia
4. Which furniture & appliance store uses the slogan “ Noooooo body”
Bad Boy
5. True or False, there are pink dolphins
True
6. On Sesame Street, What colour is Elmo’s fur
Red
7. Who won last night’s leafs game
Leafs!
8. What’s 7 + 8 + 3 – 5=
13
9. What does the computer term “I-T” stand for
Information technology
10. If Y – E – S spells yes, what does E – Y – E – S Spell?
Eyes