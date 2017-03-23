$1000 Minute Thursday March 23rd

1. What fictional city does Batman protect

Gotham City

2. Which Disney movie was the address P. Sherman 42 Wallaby Way Sydney used in?

Finding Nemo

3. What Country is Sydney located in

Australia

4. Which furniture & appliance store uses the slogan “ Noooooo body”

Bad Boy

5. True or False, there are pink dolphins

True

6. On Sesame Street, What colour is Elmo’s fur

Red

7. Who won last night’s leafs game

Leafs!

8. What’s 7 + 8 + 3 – 5=

13

9. What does the computer term “I-T” stand for

Information technology

10. If Y – E – S spells yes, what does E – Y – E – S Spell?

Eyes