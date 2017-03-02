$1000 Minute Thursday March 2nd

1. Cheetahs have spots or stripes

Spots

2. Spell Cheetah backwards

H A T E E H C

3. What number would you call if you needed Fire / Police or an ambulance

9-1-1

4. What was the first name AND last name of the character that Jennifer Aniston played on Friends

Rachel Green

5. What Game do you take a block from the bottom and you put it on top?

Jenga

6. In hockey “L-W” is what position

Left Wing

7. Tonight the Colts are playing an away game in which city

North Bay

8. International women’s day is celebrated on what date this month

Wednesday March 8th

9. Trade deadline day happened in which professional sports league yesterday?

NHL / National Hockey League

10. If you were saving to have one thousand dollars, and had 75 percent of that. How much more would you need to save to reach one thousand dollars

250