1000 Minute Thursday, March 30th
1. On a BLT sandwich, what does the L stand for Lettuce 2. A rabbits […]
1. On a BLT sandwich, what does the L stand for
Lettuce
2. A rabbits WHAT is a considered lucky
Foot
3. Which Canadian province is smallest in land mass
PEI / Prince Edward Island
4. True or False, when you are an adult you have fewer bones than when you were born
True
5. In snow white who spoke into the magic mirror on the wall
The Evil Queen / Wicked Queen / The Queen / Queen Grimhilde
6. Name Sherlock Holmes partner
John Watson / Dr Watson
7. What position does Auston Matthews play for the Toronto Maple Leafs
Centre
8. There are 26 letters in the alphabet, if you include the letter Y, how many are vowels
6
9. The Raptors played the Hornets last night, where are the hornets from
Charlotte, North Carolina
10. Spell the word ignorance
Ignorance