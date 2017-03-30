1000 Minute Thursday, March 30th

1. On a BLT sandwich, what does the L stand for

Lettuce

2. A rabbits WHAT is a considered lucky

Foot

3. Which Canadian province is smallest in land mass

PEI / Prince Edward Island

4. True or False, when you are an adult you have fewer bones than when you were born

True

5. In snow white who spoke into the magic mirror on the wall

The Evil Queen / Wicked Queen / The Queen / Queen Grimhilde

6. Name Sherlock Holmes partner

John Watson / Dr Watson

7. What position does Auston Matthews play for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Centre

8. There are 26 letters in the alphabet, if you include the letter Y, how many are vowels

6

9. The Raptors played the Hornets last night, where are the hornets from

Charlotte, North Carolina

10. Spell the word ignorance

Ignorance