$1000 Minute Thursday March 9th

1. Which group is releasing a new album on May 12th titled “thankful”

NKOTB

2. Which team in the NBA uses the Saying “We the North”

Toronto Raptors

3. The “push two buttons” promotion encourages people to check which two alarms in their homes

Smoke & Carbon Monoxide

4. March Madness refers to which sport

College Basketball

5. This Saturday do we change the clocks ahead by an hour or back by an hour

Ahead

6. On a compass, what does SW stand for

South West

7. Dachshund is a breed of dog, spell dachshund

D A C H S H U N D

8. How much can you win in the Kool FM Pot of Gold contest

$1000 (one thousand dollars)

9. In baseball if there are runners on 2nd and 3rd and you hit a ground rule double. How many runs are scored?

2

10. The colts are facing off against the Steelheads tonight at the BMC, where are the Steelheads from

Mississauga