$1000 Minute Thursday May 11th

1. What vitamin do we get from the sun?

vitamin D



2. Mother’s Day is this Sunday, spell Mother backwards

R E H T O M

3. Paris Jackson is said to be portraying the Queen of Pop in a Bio pic – who is the Queen of Pop

Madonna

4. The Jays have been playing for 40 years! What year were they established in?

A: 1977

5. The May 24th long weekend is coming up, which holiday is celebrated on the Monday

Victoria Day / Queen Victoria’s birthday

6. True or False, Niagara Falls is the highest water fall in the World

False; the highest is Angel falls

7. Miley Cyrus new single, Malibu is coming out today. What Disney show did she get her big break on

Hannah Montana



8. Who played Miley’s Dad on Hannah Montana

Billy Ray Cyrus

9. Which animal is associated with the company Roots

Beaver

10. 14 birds were in a tree, as 3 flew away 21 more flew in. How many are now in the tree?

32 (11 + 21 = 32)