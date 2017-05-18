$1000 Minute Thursday May 18th

1. There was a Farmer who had a WHAT and Bingo was his name-o?

Dog

2. Which accessory do people wear on their face to protect their eyes from the sun

Sunglasses

3. Which artist announced her “Witness – the world tour” this week

Katy Perry

4. Name the coffee company that has a green mermaid in there logo

Starbucks

5. In the NHL playoffs, which team is leading the series between the Penguins & the Senators

The Sens

6. Super Hero’s Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America are part of which fictitious superhero team?

The Avengers

7. When translated into French, what is the first line of the Canadian National Anthem

Oh Canada

8. Today is national Caesar Day, spell Caesar

C A E S A R

9. The Jays are playing the Braves tonight, which U.S city are the Braves from

Atlanta

10. Not including today, how many days are left in May

13