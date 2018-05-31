$1000 Minute Thursday, May 31st

1) Which horror film character killed people in their dreams?

(Freddy Krueger)

2) What type of animal is a Kangaroo?

(Marsupial)

3) SPELL: Marsupial.

(M-A-R-S-U-P-I-A-L)

4) NAME the actress who plays Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect movie series.

(Rebel Wilson)

5) Tomorrow, the Toronto Blues Jays are in Detroit taking on which team?

(Tigers)

6) How many noses does a slug have? 3, 4, OR 5?

(Four)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: In the original BOOK of ‘The Wizard of Oz’, Dorothy’s slippers were ruby red.

(FALSE- Silver)

8) What planet is second from the sun?

(Venus)

9) Gorgonzola is a type of what?

(Cheese)

10) In a rainbow, what colour typically follows orange?

(Yellow)