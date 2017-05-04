$1000 Minute Thursday May 4th
1. What type of trees do acorns come from
Oak Trees
2. The phrase “May the Fourth Be With you” is often used today, which movie franchise is it in reference to
Star Wars
3. Who stole from the rich to give to the poor
Robin Hood
4. In the jungle book, what type of animal is Baloo
Bear
5. In the NFL, what city are the Bears from
Chicago
6. What is the colour of the jacket that is awarded at the Masters
Green
7. A Pharaoh is associated with ancient Egypt, spell pharaoh
P H A R A O H
8. Carrie Underwood’s husband plays for the Nashville Predators, True or False they are still in the playoffs
True
9. The first day of summer lands on which date this year
June 21st
10. Sara had 45 balloons, 7 popped and she gave 8 away. How many does she have left
30