$1000 Minute Thursday, November 15th

1) Our Barrie Colts our at home tonight to the Battalion. Where are they from?

(North Bay)

2) Flora and Fauna are two of the three good fairies from ‘Sleeping Beauty’, NAME the third.

(Merryweather)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Rabbits are born blind.

(True)

4) Which planet is the largest in our solar system?

(Jupiter)

5) NAME one of the two Canadian cities that are considered “Hollywood North”?

(Vancouver/Toronto)

6) The first trailer for ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ has been released. NAME the Canadian actor who voices Pikachu in the movie.

(Ryan Reynolds)

7) What do you put in toaster?

(Bread)

8) The bones around your chest that protect organs such as the heart are called what?

(Ribs)

9) A thermometer is a device used to measure what?

(Temperature)

10) SPELL: Temperature.

(T-E-M-P-E-R-A-T-U-R-E)