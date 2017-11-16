$1000 Minute Thursday, November 16th
1. In the video game Mario Brothers, what is Mario’s brother’s name
Luigi
2. How many straight sides are on a 2-dimensional star
10
3. Tonight the Leafs play the Devils. Where are the devils from
New Jersey
4. True or False, Hockey is the national sport of Canada
False; Lacrosse is
5. Who did People Magazine announce as the sexiest man alive for 2017
Blake Shelton
6. What reality show is Blake Shelton a Judge on
The Voice
7. Spell anonymous
A NO N Y M O U S
8. Kool FM is going on a Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour with which Canadian Coffee Chain
Tim Hortons
9. What is the sum of all the single digit numbers
45
10. What year was it 27 years ago
1990