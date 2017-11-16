$1000 Minute Thursday, November 16th

1. In the video game Mario Brothers, what is Mario’s brother’s name

Luigi



2. How many straight sides are on a 2-dimensional star

10



3. Tonight the Leafs play the Devils. Where are the devils from

New Jersey



4. True or False, Hockey is the national sport of Canada

False; Lacrosse is

5. Who did People Magazine announce as the sexiest man alive for 2017

Blake Shelton

6. What reality show is Blake Shelton a Judge on

The Voice



7. Spell anonymous

A NO N Y M O U S

8. Kool FM is going on a Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour with which Canadian Coffee Chain

Tim Hortons

9. What is the sum of all the single digit numbers

45



10. What year was it 27 years ago

1990