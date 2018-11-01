$1000 Minute Thursday, November 1st

1) How many days are in November?

(30)

2) What is the capital city of Ontario?

(Toronto)

3) The two Zodiac star signs that fall in November are Scorpio and what?

(Sagittarius)

4) SPELL: Sagittarius.

(S-A-G-I-T-T-A-R-I-U-S)

5) In the rap world, who is Marshal Mathers better known as?

(Eminem)

6) The Barrie Colts are in Sarnia tonight playing which team?

(Sarnia Sting)

7) What is the name of the author who wrote the Harry Potter series?

(J.K Rowling)

8) Which actress was offered to reprise her role as Roseanne on the spin-off sitcom “The Connors”?

(Roseanne Barr)

9) What day does All Saints Day fall on?

(November 1st, Today)

10) What carnival is New Orleans most famous for?

(Mardi Gras)