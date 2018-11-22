$1000 Minute Thursday, November 22nd

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Electrons are larger than molecules.

(False)

2) Chiffon, marble and bundt are types of what?

(Cake)

3) Which rapper, who has a cooking show with Martha Stewart, just got a star on the ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’?

(Snoop Dog)

4) Zurich is the largest city in what country?

(Switzerland)

5) SPELL: Zurich.

(Z-U-R-I-C-H)

6) How many centimeters are in one meter?

(100)

7) NAME the latest DC superhero movie that hits theatres December 21st.

(Aquaman)

8) How many sets are played in men’s tennis?

(5)

9) Mixing yellow and WHAT other colour of paint will give you green?

(Blue)

10) How do you say blue in French?

(Bleu)