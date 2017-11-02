$1000 Minute Thursday, November 2nd
1. Birds lay what Eggs 2. What colour poppy is worn on […]
1. Birds lay what
Eggs
2. What colour poppy is worn on Remembrance Day
Red
3. True or False, poppy flowers bloom in colours other than red
True
4. Rogers Hometown Hockey is being hosted in where this weekend
Orillia
5. There are 5 Rings in the Olympic symbol, name one of the colours used which are NOT primary colours
Black or Green
5. Who is Christina Aguilera paying tribute to at this year’s AMA’s on November 19th
Whitney Houston
6. What is the food of choice for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Pizza
7. Spell Licorice
L I C O R I C E
9. Who are the World Series Champions
Houston
10. When paying with cash if your purchase came to $36 dollars and 78 cents, How much would you owe
$36.80