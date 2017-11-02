$1000 Minute Thursday, November 2nd

1. Birds lay what

Eggs

2. What colour poppy is worn on Remembrance Day

Red

3. True or False, poppy flowers bloom in colours other than red

True

4. Rogers Hometown Hockey is being hosted in where this weekend

Orillia

5. There are 5 Rings in the Olympic symbol, name one of the colours used which are NOT primary colours

Black or Green

5. Who is Christina Aguilera paying tribute to at this year’s AMA’s on November 19th

Whitney Houston

6. What is the food of choice for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Pizza

7. Spell Licorice

L I C O R I C E

9. Who are the World Series Champions

Houston

10. When paying with cash if your purchase came to $36 dollars and 78 cents, How much would you owe

$36.80