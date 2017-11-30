$1000 Minute Thursday, November 30th
1. Which primary colour is in the Toronto Maple Leafs logo
Blue
2. Canadian Tire is the primary drop off location for this year’s Kool FM Toy Drive
Spell Toy Drive
TOY DRIVE
3. “The Last Jedi” will be the latest movie in which franchise
Star Wars
4. Shaquille O’Neal retired from which sport in 2011
Basketball
5. Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle wears the Red Bandana
Raphael
6. True or False; hummingbirds can fly backwards
True
7. In the original game of Monopoly, how much does it cost to get out of jail
$50
8. The Roman Numeral “L” stand for what number
50
9. There are 10 years in a decade. How many years are in a score
20 years
10. What do you have to add to 80 to get the sum of 743
663