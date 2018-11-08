$1000 Minute Thursday, November 8th

1) What country has the highest population in the world?

(China)

2) How is the number 100 represented in roman numerals?

(C)

3) In the film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, what is the name of Roger’s wife?

(Jessica Rabbit)

4) Which is the only continent where you will not find bees?

(Antarctica)

5) SPELL: Antarctica

(A-N-T-A-R-C-T-I-C-A)

6) What is the official language of Quebec?

(French)

7) What is the largest bone in the human body?

(Femur)

8) “Red Vines” is a popular type of what candy?

(Red Licorice)

9) Tomorrow night, the Barrie Colts are in Guelf playing which team?

(Guelf Storm)

10) What is the name of the coffee shop commonly featured in the sitcom “Friends”

(Central Perk)