$1000 Minute Thursday, November 9th

1. How many bags of wool do the black sheep have in the nursery rhyme “Ba Ba Black Sheep”?

Answer: 3



2. In The Lion King, what is Mufasa’s son’s name?

Answer: Simba



3. The Barrie Colts have a home game this Saturday against the Ice Dogs. Where are the Ice dogs from?

Answer: Niagara Falls



4. What is the bridge that connects Niagara and New York called?

Answer: Rainbow Bridge



5. What island does the Statue of Liberty stand on?

Answer: Liberty Island



6. What animal is on one side of the Canadian Quarter?

Answer: Caribou



7. If you have 24 quarters, how much money do you have?

Answer: $6



8. Reputation is the title of Taylor Swift’s new album. Spell Reputation.

Answer: Reputation



9. DASH is a boutique clothing line founded by which celebrity sisters?

Answer: The Kardashians



10. True/False: Today is Thursday, November 8th?

Answer: False