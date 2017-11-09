$1000 Minute Thursday, November 9th
1. How many bags of wool do the black sheep have in the nursery rhyme “Ba Ba Black Sheep”?
Answer: 3
2. In The Lion King, what is Mufasa’s son’s name?
Answer: Simba
3. The Barrie Colts have a home game this Saturday against the Ice Dogs. Where are the Ice dogs from?
Answer: Niagara Falls
4. What is the bridge that connects Niagara and New York called?
Answer: Rainbow Bridge
5. What island does the Statue of Liberty stand on?
Answer: Liberty Island
6. What animal is on one side of the Canadian Quarter?
Answer: Caribou
7. If you have 24 quarters, how much money do you have?
Answer: $6
8. Reputation is the title of Taylor Swift’s new album. Spell Reputation.
Answer: Reputation
9. DASH is a boutique clothing line founded by which celebrity sisters?
Answer: The Kardashians
10. True/False: Today is Thursday, November 8th?
Answer: False