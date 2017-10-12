$1000 Minute Thursday, October 12th
October 31st falls on what day of the week?
Answer: Tuesday
T/F Sailfish are the fastest fish in the ocean?
Answer: True
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs played a home game against what team?
Answer: New Jersey Devils….
KoolFM has been running a contest where couples compete for a chance to win a turn key Dream wedding, what is this contest called?
Answer: Amazing Race to Get Married
What Canadian retail chain has announced its plans to begin liquidation of all of it’s remaining stores?
Answer: Sears
Completely excluding tax, If a scarf costs $10 and it is 30% off… how much will the scarf cost?
Answer: $7
What is the most recent iPhone released?
Answer: 8 or 8plus
Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their 3rd child. What is their eldest child’s name?
Answer: George
A Cavendish is what type of fruit?
Answer: Banana
Spell “Banana”
Answer: B-A-N-A-N-A