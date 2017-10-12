Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, October 12th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

October 31st falls on what day of the week?
Answer: Tuesday

 

 

 
T/F Sailfish are the fastest fish in the ocean?
Answer: True

 

 

 
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs played a home game against what team?
Answer: New Jersey Devils….

 

 

 
KoolFM has been running a contest where couples compete for a chance to win a turn key Dream wedding, what is this contest called?
Answer: Amazing Race to Get Married

 

 

 
What Canadian retail chain has announced its plans to begin liquidation of all of it’s remaining stores?
Answer: Sears

 

Completely excluding tax, If a scarf costs $10 and it is 30% off… how much will the scarf cost?
Answer: $7

What is the most recent iPhone released?
Answer: 8 or 8plus

 

 

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their 3rd child. What is their eldest child’s name?
Answer: George

 

 
A Cavendish is what type of fruit?
Answer: Banana

 

 

Spell “Banana”
Answer: B-A-N-A-N-A

 

