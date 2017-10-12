$1000 Minute Thursday, October 12th

October 31st falls on what day of the week?

Answer: Tuesday



T/F Sailfish are the fastest fish in the ocean?

Answer: True



Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs played a home game against what team?

Answer: New Jersey Devils….



KoolFM has been running a contest where couples compete for a chance to win a turn key Dream wedding, what is this contest called?

Answer: Amazing Race to Get Married



What Canadian retail chain has announced its plans to begin liquidation of all of it’s remaining stores?

Answer: Sears

Completely excluding tax, If a scarf costs $10 and it is 30% off… how much will the scarf cost?

Answer: $7

What is the most recent iPhone released?

Answer: 8 or 8plus

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their 3rd child. What is their eldest child’s name?

Answer: George



A Cavendish is what type of fruit?

Answer: Banana

Spell “Banana”

Answer: B-A-N-A-N-A