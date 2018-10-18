$1000 Minute Thursday, October 18th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Ripe cranberries will bounce like rubber balls.

(True)

2) It’s Zac Efron’s birthday today. He raised to fame after his leading role in WHICH musical movie series?

(High School Musical)

3) What colour are the stars on the Australian flag?

(White)

4) SPELL: Pavilion.

(P-A-V-I-L-I-O-N)

5) In the NFL tonight, the Cardinals are at home to the Denver Broncos. Where are the Cardinals from?

(Arizona)

6) The Colosseum is located in the capital city of which European country?

(Italy)

7) Who played Jerry in the film ‘Jerry McGuire’?

(Tom Cruise)

8) This year, what day of the week does Halloween fall on?

(Wednesday)

9) What is the name of the coloured part of an eye?

(Iris)

10) What is the name of the city in which The Simpsons live?

(Springfield)