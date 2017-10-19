$1000 Minute Thursday, October 19th

1. What is the tallest animal in the world?

Answer: Giraffe



2. In the acronym RSVP, what does the R stand for

Answer: Respond



3. In humans, what is the only internal organ capable of regenerating lost tissue?

Answer: Liver



4. What league do the Toronto Argonauts play in

Answer: CFL



5. Spell Argonauts

Answer: A R G O N A U T S



6. This Sunday the Barrie Colts are the visiting team against the Generals…what city will they be playing in?

Answer: Oshawa



7. What is the hometown of the Tragically Hip?

Answer: Kingston



8. What is the name for trees that never lose their leaves?

Answer: Evergreen



9. What does 300 subtract 182 equal?

Answer: 118



10. Who won last night’s Leafs game

Answer: The Leafs