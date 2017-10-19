$1000 Minute Thursday, October 19th
1. What is the tallest animal in the world?
Answer: Giraffe
2. In the acronym RSVP, what does the R stand for
Answer: Respond
3. In humans, what is the only internal organ capable of regenerating lost tissue?
Answer: Liver
4. What league do the Toronto Argonauts play in
Answer: CFL
5. Spell Argonauts
Answer: A R G O N A U T S
6. This Sunday the Barrie Colts are the visiting team against the Generals…what city will they be playing in?
Answer: Oshawa
7. What is the hometown of the Tragically Hip?
Answer: Kingston
8. What is the name for trees that never lose their leaves?
Answer: Evergreen
9. What does 300 subtract 182 equal?
Answer: 118
10. Who won last night’s Leafs game
Answer: The Leafs