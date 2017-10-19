Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, October 19th

1. What is the tallest animal in the world? Answer: Giraffe

1. What is the tallest animal in the world?
Answer: Giraffe

 

 

 

 
2. In the acronym RSVP, what does the R stand for
Answer: Respond

 

 

 

 
3. In humans, what is the only internal organ capable of regenerating lost tissue?
Answer: Liver

 

 

 

 
4. What league do the Toronto Argonauts play in
Answer: CFL

 

 

 

 
5. Spell Argonauts
Answer: A R G O N A U T S

 

 

 

 
6. This Sunday the Barrie Colts are the visiting team against the Generals…what city will they be playing in?
Answer: Oshawa

 

 

 

 
7. What is the hometown of the Tragically Hip?
Answer: Kingston

 

 

 

 
8. What is the name for trees that never lose their leaves?
Answer: Evergreen

 

 

 

 

 
9. What does 300 subtract 182 equal?
Answer: 118

 

 

 

 
10. Who won last night’s Leafs game
Answer: The Leafs

