$1000 Minute Thursday October 25th

1) “Agnes” is the name of what type of animal that was recently returned to the Elmvale Zoo?

(Monkey)

2) If a picture is painted monochromatically, it is painted in white and what other shade?

(Black)

3) Which fast food chain can be recognized by the catchphrase “I’m Lovin’ It”?

(McDonald’s)

4) St. Johns is the capital city of which Canadian Province?

(Newfoundland)

5) In ten pin bowling, what name is given to knocking down all ten pins in one shot?

(A Strike)

6) What do vertebrates have that invertebrates do not?

(A spine)

7) Who was the famous boxer who “Floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee”?

(Muhammed Ali)

8) What household item do witches use to fly on?

(A broom)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: The Pancreas creates insulin

(True)

10) There are 36 cookies and 12 employees, how many cookies would each person get?

(3)