$1000 Minute Thursday, September 27th

1) What is the first colour in a traditional rainbow?

(Red)

2) The Barrie Colts are at home tonight to WHICH team from Sudbury?

(Wolves)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Our ears help us stay balanced.

(True)

4) 64 years ago today, THIS late night TV show premiered with Steve Allen as the host.

(The Tonight Show)

5) If Tommy gave $20 for a pack of cookies that cost exactly $6. How much change did he get back?

($14)

6) A person who studies rocks is called, WHAT?

(Geologist)

7) A-Line, Mermaid and Trumpet are all types of what?

(Dress/Gown Silhouettes)

8) Who performed last night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for a farewell tour?

(Elton John)

9) Is the gas pedal on the LEFT or RIGHT side of the breaks?

(Right)

10) How many sleeps are there until October 1st?

(4)