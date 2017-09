$1000 Minute Thursday, September 7th

1. A smart car is made by what car manufacturer?

Answer: Mercedes-Benz



2. A hammer, screwdriver and wrench are all examples of what?

Answer: Tools



3. BJ Birdy, Diamond & Ace are all mascots for what MLB team?

Answer: Toronto Blue Jays (Blue Jay, Jays)



4. Beyoncé’s Birthday is September 4th, what is her birthstone?

Answer: Sapphire



5. Spell Beyoncé Backwards

Answer: E-C-N-O-Y-E-B



6. How many meters are in a kilometre?

Answer: 1000



7. True or False – Warts can be caused by touching certain animals, especially toads.

Answer: False



8. Is a toad an amphibian or reptile?

Answer: Amphibian



9. What classic children’s TV show features a big purple & green dinosaur?

Answer: Barney & Friends



10. Complete the lyrics: I love you, you love me, we’ re a happy….

Answer: Family