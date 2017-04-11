$1000 Minute Tuesday April 11th
1. The Jays take on the Brewers tonight at home, what is the name of the venue they’ll be playing at
Rogers Centre
2. Who is the Jays third baseman
Josh Donaldson
3. If you are a “universal donor” what blood type are you
O negative
4. Crème Eggs are made by which company
Cadbury
5. Next week you can see Charlie play on which basketball team at the BMC
Harlem Globetrotters
6. Spell basketball backwards
L L A B T E K S A B
7. Who will the Toronto Leafs be facing in the first round of the playoffs
Washington Capitals
8. The Easter Bunny will be delivering treats this weekend, what is the French word for bunny
Lapin
9. The Single “Sign of the times” was just released by which artist
Harry Styles
10. If you had 20 people coming for dinner and you knew one quarter of them would NOT eat dessert, how many people would eat dessert
15