$1000 Minute Tuesday April 11th

1. The Jays take on the Brewers tonight at home, what is the name of the venue they’ll be playing at

Rogers Centre

2. Who is the Jays third baseman

Josh Donaldson

3. If you are a “universal donor” what blood type are you

O negative

4. Crème Eggs are made by which company

Cadbury

5. Next week you can see Charlie play on which basketball team at the BMC

Harlem Globetrotters

6. Spell basketball backwards

L L A B T E K S A B

7. Who will the Toronto Leafs be facing in the first round of the playoffs

Washington Capitals

8. The Easter Bunny will be delivering treats this weekend, what is the French word for bunny

Lapin

9. The Single “Sign of the times” was just released by which artist

Harry Styles

10. If you had 20 people coming for dinner and you knew one quarter of them would NOT eat dessert, how many people would eat dessert

15