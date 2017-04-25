$1000 Minute Tuesday April 25th

1. How many arrows are there in the recycle symbol

3

2. What colour bin is paper supposed to go in

Grey

3. What Canadian teams are still in the NHL Playoffs

Edmonton, Ottawa

4. On the Kids TV show Paw Patrol, the characters are what kind of animal

Dogs

5. Spell coincidence

Coincidence

6. Tomorrow is Administrative Professionals day, where are we giving a trip away to

Mexico

7. In hockey, the referee’s shirts have horizontal or vertical stripes

Vertical

8. The acronym “DIY” means what

Do It yourself

9. If a player scored a hat trick in every game of a 7 game series, how many goals did they score

21

10. When looking forward, Port is a nautical term for which side of a boat

Left handed side