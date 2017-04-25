$1000 Minute Tuesday April 25th
1. How many arrows are there in the recycle symbol
3
2. What colour bin is paper supposed to go in
Grey
3. What Canadian teams are still in the NHL Playoffs
Edmonton, Ottawa
4. On the Kids TV show Paw Patrol, the characters are what kind of animal
Dogs
5. Spell coincidence
Coincidence
6. Tomorrow is Administrative Professionals day, where are we giving a trip away to
Mexico
7. In hockey, the referee’s shirts have horizontal or vertical stripes
Vertical
8. The acronym “DIY” means what
Do It yourself
9. If a player scored a hat trick in every game of a 7 game series, how many goals did they score
21
10. When looking forward, Port is a nautical term for which side of a boat
Left handed side