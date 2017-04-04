$1000 Minute Tuesday April 4th

1. The Juno’s were handed on this past weekend, what are they awards for

Canadian Music Industry / Canadian Music *MUST CANADIAN MUSIC IS NOT ENOUGH

2. What is the date of Good Friday this year

April 14th

3. If you are born in the month of April, what is your birthstone

Diamond

4. Today is Jamie Lynn Spears birthday, who is her older sister

Britney Spears

5. True or False, the Leafs and the Canadiens BOTH won their games last night

True

6. Who drops the puck during the face-offs in hockey

referee

7. Spell referee backwards

E E R E F E R

8. A cube has 8 corners, how many straight edges does it have

12

9. Which planet is closest to the sun

Mercury

10. What is the smallest prime number

2