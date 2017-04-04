$1000 Minute Tuesday April 4th
1. The Juno’s were handed on this past weekend, what are they awards for Canadian […]
1. The Juno’s were handed on this past weekend, what are they awards for
Canadian Music Industry / Canadian Music *MUST CANADIAN MUSIC IS NOT ENOUGH
2. What is the date of Good Friday this year
April 14th
3. If you are born in the month of April, what is your birthstone
Diamond
4. Today is Jamie Lynn Spears birthday, who is her older sister
Britney Spears
5. True or False, the Leafs and the Canadiens BOTH won their games last night
True
6. Who drops the puck during the face-offs in hockey
referee
7. Spell referee backwards
E E R E F E R
8. A cube has 8 corners, how many straight edges does it have
12
9. Which planet is closest to the sun
Mercury
10. What is the smallest prime number
2