$1000 Minute Tuesday August 1st

1. Mascara is applied to what?

Eyelashes

2. Gouda, Havarti, and Brie are types of what

Cheese

3. Apples grow on trees, what do peaches grow on?

Trees



4. What is the name of the festival happening in Barrie this weekend

Kempenfest



5. After August, how many months are left in the year

4

6. Later today we are going to be at the B-M-C, what does B-M-C stand for

Barrie Molson Centre

7. What sport do the Toronto Rock play

Lacrosse



8. Feng Shui is a Chinese philosophical system of harmonizing, spell Feng shui

F E N G S H U I

9. Who is Fred Flintstone’s best friend

Barney Rubble



10. Ellen had 2,080 Legos, but she lost 17 Legos. How many Legos does

She have now?

2063