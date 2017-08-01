$1000 Minute Tuesday August 1st
1. Mascara is applied to what?
Eyelashes
2. Gouda, Havarti, and Brie are types of what
Cheese
3. Apples grow on trees, what do peaches grow on?
Trees
4. What is the name of the festival happening in Barrie this weekend
Kempenfest
5. After August, how many months are left in the year
4
6. Later today we are going to be at the B-M-C, what does B-M-C stand for
Barrie Molson Centre
7. What sport do the Toronto Rock play
Lacrosse
8. Feng Shui is a Chinese philosophical system of harmonizing, spell Feng shui
F E N G S H U I
9. Who is Fred Flintstone’s best friend
Barney Rubble
10. Ellen had 2,080 Legos, but she lost 17 Legos. How many Legos does
She have now?
2063