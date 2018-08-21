$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 22nd

1) The body of the Egyptian Sphinx was based on which animal?

(Lion)

2) What was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ favourite food?

(Pizza)

3) Queen Elizabeth the second’s sister is celebrating her birthday today. What is her name?

(Margaret)

4) SPELL: Neutral.

(N-E-U-T-R-A-L)

5) Kristy had 36 cookies and wanted to share with 6 friends. How many cookies would they each get?

(6)

6) NAME Britney Spears’ very first single.

(Baby One More Time)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: Sound is faster than light.

(False)

8) Which singer from Stratford Ontario recently welcomed a new baby sister into the world?

(Justin Bieber)

9) What is a dried plum properly known as?

(Prune)

10) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home tonight to Baltimore. Other than home plate, how many bases are there in a game of baseball?

(3)