$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 22nd!

Congratulations to Susan Cameron of Collingwood who scored $1000 this morning! Could you have gotten all ten questions right?

1. What part of a candle burns

The wick

2. Which energy drink gives you wings

Red Bull



3. When recycling, a soup can would go in which colored box

Blue

4. The Jays play the Rays tonight, what city are the Rays from

Tampa Bay



5. The Jays are part of the American League East or West division

ALE

6. The annual Barrie Fair is this weekend, True or False it has been an annual event for over 200 years

False; *164th this year

7. If you are visiting the Louvre, what city are you in

Paris

8. which breed of dog is most commonly a firehouse dog

Dalmatian

9. Spell Dalmatian

D A L M A T I A N

10. Ms. Baker has 17 cookies. She wants to share them equally among

her 3 children. If she gives each child as many possible, how many cookies will be

left over for her to eat?

2