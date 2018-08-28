$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 28th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Canada is the world’s second largest country, by land mass?

(TRUE)

2) How many zeros are there in one hundred, thousand?

(5)

3) Which two primary colours make up the flag of Spain?

(Red & Yellow)

4) Trout, barracuda and carp are all types of what?

(Fish)

5) Which planet is known as the Red Planet?

(Mars)

6) NAME the kids movie that features large creatures known as Bergens?

(Trolls)

7) Which team is taking on the Orioles in Baltimore tonight?

(Toronto Blue Jays)

8) How many angles does a triangle have?

(3)

9) Which country is Paris the capital of?

(France)

10) Which male Canadian singer released a song called ‘Starboy’ in 2016?

(The Weeknd)