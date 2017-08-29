$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 29th

1. Who painted the Mona Lisa

Leonardo da Vinci

2. Fill in the blank; “E, equals __blank___”

mc2 (E=mc2)



3. Dr.Watson is the assistant to which other fictional character

Sherlock Holmes

4. The crab is associated with which astrological sign

Cancer



5. What is the name of the currency used in Japan

Yen

6. “Look What you made me do” is the new single from which artists

Taylor Swift



7. The Bonsai is the smallest type of what in the world

Tree

8. Spell Bonsai

B O N S A I

9. How many sleeps are left before the first day back to school

7

10. On a standard keyboard, what letter is located between the Q and E keys.

W