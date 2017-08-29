$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 29th
1. Who painted the Mona Lisa Leonardo da Vinci 2. Fill in the […]
1. Who painted the Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci
2. Fill in the blank; “E, equals __blank___”
mc2 (E=mc2)
3. Dr.Watson is the assistant to which other fictional character
Sherlock Holmes
4. The crab is associated with which astrological sign
Cancer
5. What is the name of the currency used in Japan
Yen
6. “Look What you made me do” is the new single from which artists
Taylor Swift
7. The Bonsai is the smallest type of what in the world
Tree
8. Spell Bonsai
B O N S A I
9. How many sleeps are left before the first day back to school
7
10. On a standard keyboard, what letter is located between the Q and E keys.
W