$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 7th

1) What type of fish are skipjack and bonito varieties of?

(Tuna)

2) Are our lungs a part of the respiratory or the nervous system?

(Respiratory)

3) SPELL: Respiratory.

(R-E-S-P-I-R-A-T-O-R-Y)

4) What is the only officially bilingual province in Canada?

(New Brunswick)

5) If you were touring the Sidney Opera House, what country would you be in?

(Australia)

6) Today is Sidney Crosby’s birthday, NAME the NHL team he plays for.

(Pittsburgh Penguins)

7) What city has the largest population in the world?

(Tokyo)

8) What are female elephants called?

(Cows)

9) If you have three loonies, two quarters, and three dimes and a nickel how much change do you have?

($3.85)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: The Nestle logo features four birds in a nest.

(False, three)