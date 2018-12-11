$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 11th

1) What is the name of the coloured part of an eye?

(Iris)

2) What is the name of the lead singer in the band “Maroon 5”

(Adam Levine)

3) In the song “Twelve Days of Christmas”, what were there ten of?

(Lords a Leaping)

4) Last night the Minnesota Vikings were in Seattle playing the Seahawks. Which team won?

(Seahawks)

5) SPELL: Minnesota

(M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A)

6) In which continent would you find Mount. Kilimanjaro?

(Africa)

7) In the classic Christmas special “Frosty the Snowman”, what were the first words that Frosty said?

(Happy Birthday!)

8) What date is the Winter Solstice?

(December 21st)

9) What is the name of the canal that links the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans that is in Central America?

(Panama)

10) A “Scottish Fold” is a type of what kind of domesticated house pet?

(Cat)