$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 18th

1) In nautical terms which direction is ‘Starboard’?

(Right)

2) NAME the third reindeer who’s name starts with the letter “D”, Donner, Dasher AND ?

(Dancer)

3) Christmas is a week today. How many days are in a week?

(Seven)

4) When texting something funny, what does the acronym ‘LOL’ stand for?

(Laugh Out Loud)

5) What is the name of the building that the Toronto Raptor’s play out of?

(Scotiabank Arena)

6) What does the word ‘forte’ mean in music? FAST or LOUD?

(Loud)

7) What is the name of the pet dinosaur in `The Flintstones`?

(Dino)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Nemo, from the movie ‘Finding Nemo’, is a puffer fish.

(FALSE- He’s a clown fish)

9) How many sides does a heptagon have?

(Seven)

10) Which country would you find Windsor Castle?

(England)