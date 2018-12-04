$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 4th

1) In which US state will you find Hollywood?

(California)

2) SPELL:

California.

3) The new version of ‘The Grinch’ is still doing well at the box office. In this 2018 version, who voices the Grinch?

(Benedict Cumberbatch)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: There are 64 squares on a chess board.

(True)

5) Jay-Z is celebrating a birthday today. NAME his famous wife.

(Beyonce)

6) What kind of animal is Pingu?

(Penguin)

7) Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs are in Buffalo taking on which team?

(Sabres)

8) What is Caviar?

(Fish Eggs)

9) If Lori baked three dozen cookies, how many cookies does she have?

(36)

10) What colours are the Swiss Flag?

(Red & White)