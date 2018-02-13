$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 13th

1. How many gold medals has Canada won in the Winter games so far?

Answer: 3



2. South Korea is 14 hours ahead of us… What is the current time in South Korea?

9:40pm



3. Today is Shrove Tuesday (also known as “Fat Tuesday”), what food is traditionally eaten as a celebration?

Answer: Pancakes



4. Who is known as Shakespeare’s “star-crossed lovers”?

Answer: Romeo & Juliet



5. A rose representing friendship and optimism is what colour?

Answer: Yellow



6. Spell “optimism”



7. Who is Batman’s original sidekick?

Answer: Robin



8. “Divide” was released in 2017 featuring songs like Castle on the Hill & Dive… who released his album?

Answer: Ed Sheeran



9. The “ulna” is located in what part of the body?

Answer: Arm



10. What is 7 multiplied by 12?

Answer: 84