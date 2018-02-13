Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 13th

1. How many gold medals has Canada won in the Winter games so far? Answer: […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. How many gold medals has Canada won in the Winter games so far?
Answer: 3

 

 

 
2. South Korea is 14 hours ahead of us… What is the current time in South Korea?
9:40pm

 

 

 
3. Today is Shrove Tuesday (also known as “Fat Tuesday”), what food is traditionally eaten as a celebration?
Answer: Pancakes

 

 

 
4. Who is known as Shakespeare’s “star-crossed lovers”?
Answer: Romeo & Juliet

 

 

 

 
5. A rose representing friendship and optimism is what colour?
Answer: Yellow

 

 

 

 
6. Spell “optimism”

 

 

 

 
7. Who is Batman’s original sidekick?
Answer: Robin

 

 

 

 
8. “Divide” was released in 2017 featuring songs like Castle on the Hill & Dive… who released his album?
Answer: Ed Sheeran

 

 

 

 
9. The “ulna” is located in what part of the body?
Answer: Arm

 

 

 

 
10. What is 7 multiplied by 12?
Answer: 84

Related posts

$1000 Minute Monday, February 12th

$1000 Minute Friday, February 9th

$1000 Minute Thursday, February 8th