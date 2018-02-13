$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 13th
1. How many gold medals has Canada won in the Winter games so far?
Answer: 3
2. South Korea is 14 hours ahead of us… What is the current time in South Korea?
9:40pm
3. Today is Shrove Tuesday (also known as “Fat Tuesday”), what food is traditionally eaten as a celebration?
Answer: Pancakes
4. Who is known as Shakespeare’s “star-crossed lovers”?
Answer: Romeo & Juliet
5. A rose representing friendship and optimism is what colour?
Answer: Yellow
6. Spell “optimism”
7. Who is Batman’s original sidekick?
Answer: Robin
8. “Divide” was released in 2017 featuring songs like Castle on the Hill & Dive… who released his album?
Answer: Ed Sheeran
9. The “ulna” is located in what part of the body?
Answer: Arm
10. What is 7 multiplied by 12?
Answer: 84