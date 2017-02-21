$1000 Minute Tuesday February 21st

1. “Open Happiness” is the slogan for which soda

Coca Cola

2. What day of the week is it

Tuesday

3. Russet / White / and Fingerling are all types of what food

Potatoes

4. Your fibula bone is located where?

Leg

5. If you are celebrating your golden wedding anniversary , how many years have you been married

50 years

6. Spell anniversary

A n n I v e r s a r y

7. National cupcake day is coming up on the 27th, what organization does this support

SPCA’s / Humane Societies

http://support.ontariospca.ca/site/PageNavigator/Cupcake/2017/page/cupcake17_splash.html

8. Sing the next line in this nursery rhyme”Pat a cake Pat a cake bakers man —BLANK—-“

Bake me a cake as fast as you can

9. As of this year, The Toronto Maple Leafs have been a team for 100 years. What was their first year?

1917

10. Sam had a lemonade stand. He made three and a half dollars on Saturday and 6 and a half dollars on Sunday, how much money did he make all together

10 dollars