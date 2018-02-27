$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 27th

1. Yesterday the Toronto Raptors played the Detroit Pistons, who won the game?

Answer: Raptors



2. What place did Canada finish in the overall metal count in this year’s 2018 Winter games?

Answer: 3rd



3. True or False – Canada won 27 medals at this year’s winter games?

Answer: False



4. What is 27 multiplied by 2?

Answer: 54



5. Chris Harrison has been the host of what reality tv show since 2002?

Answer: The bachelor



6. Shiraz is a grape variety grown throughout the world typically used to make what colour of wine?

Answer: Red



7. Spell Shiraz



8. Who sings the song “Slow Hands” that was released last year?

Answer: Niall Horan



9. What group was this artist a member of?

Answer One Direction



10. A “puggle” is a crossbreed dog breed combining a pug and what other breeds?

Answer: Beagle