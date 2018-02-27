$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 27th
1. Yesterday the Toronto Raptors played the Detroit Pistons, who won the game?
Answer: Raptors
2. What place did Canada finish in the overall metal count in this year’s 2018 Winter games?
Answer: 3rd
3. True or False – Canada won 27 medals at this year’s winter games?
Answer: False
4. What is 27 multiplied by 2?
Answer: 54
5. Chris Harrison has been the host of what reality tv show since 2002?
Answer: The bachelor
6. Shiraz is a grape variety grown throughout the world typically used to make what colour of wine?
Answer: Red
7. Spell Shiraz
8. Who sings the song “Slow Hands” that was released last year?
Answer: Niall Horan
9. What group was this artist a member of?
Answer One Direction
10. A “puggle” is a crossbreed dog breed combining a pug and what other breeds?
Answer: Beagle