$1000 Minute Tuesday February 28th

1. How many leafs are said to be on a lucky clover

Four

2. What tool is used to measure temperature

Thermometer

3. Which movie was incorrectly announced as winner of Best Picture at the Oscars

La La Land

4. The Toronto Blue Jays Mascot is a bird, name another team in the MLB with a bird for a mascot

St Louis Cardinals / Baltimore Orioles

5. Which restaurant chain is giving away free coffee’s this week?

McDonalds

6. The World Series is played in which sport

Major League Baseball

7. What is the term for when you can write with both your right and left hand?

Ambidextrous

8. Spell Hierarchy

hierarchy

9. Today is Shrove Tuesday; what is another name for this

Pancake Tuesday / Fat Tuesday

10. If you have a five dollar bill, 3 loonies, and five nickels, how much money do you have

Eight dollars and twenty five cents