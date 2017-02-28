$1000 Minute Tuesday February 28th
1. How many leafs are said to be on a lucky clover Four 2. What […]
1. How many leafs are said to be on a lucky clover
Four
2. What tool is used to measure temperature
Thermometer
3. Which movie was incorrectly announced as winner of Best Picture at the Oscars
La La Land
4. The Toronto Blue Jays Mascot is a bird, name another team in the MLB with a bird for a mascot
St Louis Cardinals / Baltimore Orioles
5. Which restaurant chain is giving away free coffee’s this week?
McDonalds
6. The World Series is played in which sport
Major League Baseball
7. What is the term for when you can write with both your right and left hand?
Ambidextrous
8. Spell Hierarchy
hierarchy
9. Today is Shrove Tuesday; what is another name for this
Pancake Tuesday / Fat Tuesday
10. If you have a five dollar bill, 3 loonies, and five nickels, how much money do you have
Eight dollars and twenty five cents