$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 5th

1) The New England Patriots are now tied for the most Super Bowl wins with WHICH other team?

(Pittsburgh Steelers)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: The Hawaiian Pizza was invented by an Ontarian man.

(True)

3) ‘Toy Story 4’ is set to come out this Summer. WHICH actor voices the character Woody in the movie?

(Tom Hanks)

4) How many territories does Canada have?

(3)

5) On a farm, a ‘kid’ is a baby what?

(Goat)

6) Today is National Nutella Day. What kind of nut is in Nutella?

(Hazelnuts)

7) SPELL: Hazelnut.

(H-A-Z-E-L-N-U-T)

8) Amanda had 3 dozen roses and wanted to divide them equally among 12 friends. How many roses would each person get?

(3)

9) What is the currency used in Germany called?

(Euro)

10) Mixing yellow and blue paint together will give you which colour?

(Green)