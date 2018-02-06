$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 6th

1. The Super Bowl was won by The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Who won the Grey Cup?

Toronto Argo

2. During Justin Timberlake’s halftime super bowl performance – which artist did he pay tribute to?

Prince

3. Huey, Dewy and Louis are Nephews to which popular Disney Duck?

Donald Duck

4. What is the latest Star Wars Spinoff being released by Disney?

Solo: A Star Wars Story

5. What is the 10th letter of the Alphabet?

J

6. Valentine’s day is next Wednesday. What is the name of the Roman God of desire, associated with Valentine’s Day?

Cupid

7. In Hockey when a player scores three goals it’s called a what?

Hat –trick

8. What is traditionally thrown on the ice by fans after a player scores a hat trick?

Hats

9. Which Kardashian-Jenner sister announced the birth of her daughter recently?

Kylie Jenner

10. If you order a baker’s dozen of doughnuts how many doughnuts are you getting?

13