$1000 Minute Tuesday February 7th
1. After today, how many days are left in the month of February
21
2. Which car company makes the CR-V
Honda
3. Super bowl MVP Tom Brady is married to which former model
Gisele Bundchen
4. On the face of a compass, what does “SE” stand for
South East
5. In chess what is the actual name of the horse piece called
knight
6. What do you call a time span of one thousand years
Millennium
7. Spell millennium
Millennium
8. In Japanese, what is the word Sayonara stand for
Goodbye
9. Who did the Toronto Maple Leafs play last night
New York Islanders
10. Which cereal mascot says “They’re Grrrrrrrreat”
Tony the Tiger