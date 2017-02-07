$1000 Minute Tuesday February 7th

1. After today, how many days are left in the month of February

21

2. Which car company makes the CR-V

Honda

3. Super bowl MVP Tom Brady is married to which former model

Gisele Bundchen

4. On the face of a compass, what does “SE” stand for

South East

5. In chess what is the actual name of the horse piece called

knight

6. What do you call a time span of one thousand years

Millennium

7. Spell millennium

Millennium

8. In Japanese, what is the word Sayonara stand for

Goodbye

9. Who did the Toronto Maple Leafs play last night

New York Islanders

10. Which cereal mascot says “They’re Grrrrrrrreat”

Tony the Tiger