$1000 Minute Tuesday January 10th
1. A bonspiel refers to which sport
Curling
2. Spell bonspiel
B o n s p i e l
3. The school Hogwarts is from which franchise
Harry Potter
4. What tree do acorns come from
Oak
5. Which two letters make up the acronym for Ontario
ON
6. Poke check / slap shot / hat trick are terms in which sport
Hockey
7. What is the proper name for when a word is spelled the same forwards and backwards
Palindrome
8. The Golden Globes were this past Sunday, which movie won all 7 awards it was nominated for
La La Land
9. The NFL is gearing up for the Super bowl on February 5th, name last years champions
Denver Broncos
10. If you went skiing every Friday in February how many times would you go skiing
4