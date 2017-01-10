$1000 Minute Tuesday January 10th

1. A bonspiel refers to which sport

Curling

2. Spell bonspiel

B o n s p i e l

3. The school Hogwarts is from which franchise

Harry Potter

4. What tree do acorns come from

Oak

5. Which two letters make up the acronym for Ontario

ON

6. Poke check / slap shot / hat trick are terms in which sport

Hockey

7. What is the proper name for when a word is spelled the same forwards and backwards

Palindrome

8. The Golden Globes were this past Sunday, which movie won all 7 awards it was nominated for

La La Land

9. The NFL is gearing up for the Super bowl on February 5th, name last years champions

Denver Broncos

10. If you went skiing every Friday in February how many times would you go skiing

4