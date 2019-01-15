$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 15th

1) How many is a baker’s dozen?

(13)

2) What colour was Anne of Green Gables hair?

(Red)

3) In which city would you find the Eiffel Tower?

(Paris)

4) In the cartoon Peanuts, Schroeder is a big fan of whose music?

(Beethoven)

5) SPELL: Beethoven.

(B-E-E-T-H-O-V-E-N)

6) NAME one of the four NFL Football teams competing in the Conference Championships?

(LA Rams, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs)

7) If your Birthday is today, which Zodiac star sign would you be?

(Capricorn)

8) Who was Prime Minister of Canada before Justin Trudeau?

(Stephen Harper)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: You would find “Reindeer Lake” in Northern Ontario.

(False- on the border Saskatchewan and Manitoba)

10) After how many years would you celebrate a golden wedding anniversary?

(50)