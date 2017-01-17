$1000 Minute Tuesday January 17th

1. What color is the inside of a blood orange

Red

2. What is the last name of the Bill who founded Microsoft

Gates

3. There are fifty stars on the US flag, what color are they

White

4. When looking at a map of the world, which country looks like a boot

Italy

5. Name the province located to the west of Ontario

Manitoba

6. Which board game do you place tiles with letters on them to form words for points

Scrabble

7. Which local food festival is Kool FM looking for a taste tester for?

Barrielicious

8. Other than Ontario, name a province that will recognize family day as a holiday on February 20th

Alberta / Saskatchewan

9. Spell Saskatchewan

S a s k a t c h e w a n

10. Name one of the four teams in the NFL advancing to their conference championship games this weekend

New England Patriots / Pittsburgh Steelers / Green Bay Packers / Atlanta Falcons