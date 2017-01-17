$1000 Minute Tuesday January 17th
1. What color is the inside of a blood orange Red 2. What is the […]
1. What color is the inside of a blood orange
Red
2. What is the last name of the Bill who founded Microsoft
Gates
3. There are fifty stars on the US flag, what color are they
White
4. When looking at a map of the world, which country looks like a boot
Italy
5. Name the province located to the west of Ontario
Manitoba
6. Which board game do you place tiles with letters on them to form words for points
Scrabble
7. Which local food festival is Kool FM looking for a taste tester for?
Barrielicious
8. Other than Ontario, name a province that will recognize family day as a holiday on February 20th
Alberta / Saskatchewan
9. Spell Saskatchewan
S a s k a t c h e w a n
10. Name one of the four teams in the NFL advancing to their conference championship games this weekend
New England Patriots / Pittsburgh Steelers / Green Bay Packers / Atlanta Falcons