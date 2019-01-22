Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 22nd

  1)    TRUE OR FALSE: Twinkies have an infinite shelf life. (FALSE- Shelf life is […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

 

1)    TRUE OR FALSE: Twinkies have an infinite shelf life.
(FALSE- Shelf life is approx. 45 days)

 

 

 

 

 

2)    Including today, how many days are left in January?
(Ten)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)    Which planet in our solar system is the hottest?
(Venus)

 

 

 

 

 

4)    In which religion is the god Vishnu worshipped?
(Hinduism)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)    What is the name of the Sacramento team that the Toronto Raptors are playing tonight?
(Sacramento Kings)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    SPELL: Sacramento.
(S-A-C-R-A-M-E-N-T-O)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)    Tom Brady and the Patriots will face WHICH team at Super Bowl LIII?
(Los Angeles Rams)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)      Which meat is the leading source of salmonella poisoning?
(Chicken)

 

 

 

 

 

9)    What is the capital city of the Yukon?
(Whitehorse)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  What is the Japanese art of paper folding called?
(Origami)

 

Related posts

$1000 Minute Monday, January 21st

$1000 Minute Friday, January 18th

$1000 Minute Thursday, January 17th